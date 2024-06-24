On an emotional night, 17,535 people packed into Headingley to remember the former star, who sadly passed away earlier this month after bravely battling Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Sky Sports’ pre-match coverage of Leeds’ Super League encounter with Leigh was dedicated to honouring Burrow, as a host of past players returned to Headingley to pay tribute to their popular team-mate.

Danny McGuire, who spent three decades at the club, told the broadcaster: “So many great and amazing memories. Tonight, for me, is about a celebration of all those amazing times.

“From playing against each other with Leeds schools against Castleford schools and then playing our last game together for Leeds in a Grand Final. So many amazing times and amazing memories.

“I remember Rob for these moments that we are seeing on the screen now. He was a special rugby league player but a special person as well.”

Danny Buderus added: “I am very privileged and honoured to be here tonight.”

In a touching interview, Burrow’s father, Geoff, said: Geoff Burrow, father: “It’s a very emotional night, especially as Leeds against Leigh was the first home game I brought Rob to and he loved every minute.

“He was cheeky but he was a lovely, lovely lad and I miss him so much.”

A yellow seven, the famous number Burrow wore at Leeds, trimmed with blue was ingrained onto the Headingley pitch before applause rung around the ground in the seventh minute once the game began.

The Rhinos, fittingly, won the game 18-10, with joint-caretaker boss Chev Walker dedicating the victory to Burrow.

He said: “It was in the spirit of Rob. We spoke about being brave and courageous and standing up and being a team-mate.

“That’s all we asked and the boys got out there and delivered.”

Man of the match Brodie Croft added: “I’ve been trying to hold it in all day. I am so pleased we could get the result for Rob, his family and this crowd.”

The memorable evening ended with the poignant My Way by Frank Sinatra being played, as a giant mural of Burrow was unfurled on the pitch, with his words from his final message displayed on the big screen: “In a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.”

Burrow’s wife Lindsey also took to the pitch with two of their children as the crowd chanted, ‘There’s only one Lindsey Burrow.’

The club posted on X after the game: “A massive thank you to all, including our visitors from Leigh, who helped make it such a special occasion.”

Here are ten photos from an emotional night at Headingley.

1 . Rob Burrow remembered at Headingley On an emotional night, 17,535 people packed into Headingley to remember the Rob Burrow, who sadly passed away earlier this month after bravely battling Motor Neurone Disease (MND).Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

2 . Rob Burrow remembered at Headingley Family, friends, team-mates and supporters joined together to honour the legend.Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

3 . Rob Burrow remembered at Headingley Fans paid their respects to Rob Burrow on Friday.Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales