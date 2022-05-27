Rob Burrow MBE to watch Wakefield star studded charity football match - here's how to get your ticket

The Kews FC Charity team.

More than 600 tickets have been sold for the match so far, which will be played on Sunday, July 31 and will see TV and film stars take to the pitch in a battle between Kews Charity FC vs Once Upon a Smile celebrity side.

The match will take place at Crofton Sports and Social Club in Wakefield and will be a day of fun for the whole family, with live music, children's rides, a big auction of memorabilia from famous faces, taffles, food vans and, of course, the big match itself.

And organiser Darren Powell said that Rob Burrow will be bringing his family along to enjoy the day - with his children being matchday mascots.

More than £400 was raised at a match earlier this month by The Kews Charity FC.

The celeb side will include well-known faces such as Danny Miller, James Hooton, ex-pro footballer Danny Higginbottom, This is England star Tom Turgoose, ex-premier league manager Owen Coyle, Gaz Beadle from Geordie Shore, Emmerdale's Anthony Quinlan, ex-footballer Dan North, X-Factor and I'm a Celeb star Jake Quickenden, Hollyoaks' Dan Jillings and Jay Kanzel from Emmerdale.

Darren said: "We played Danny's side three years ago with them winning 7-5 on the day, playing at Ossett United's Ingfield Stadium in front of a thousand people. We're really hoping we can get the same numbers again - if not more."

The charities being played for are Wakefield Hospice, Once Upon a Smile and the Leeds Charity Hospital to help build the Rob Burrow MND centre in Leeds.

Darren said the early bird offer of cheaper tickets will end soon - so if you haven't got your tickets yet, now's the time!

"The offer for £5 adults tickets will end on May 31 and will go up to £10 adults. Children's tickets will stay at £3.

"We've got so much going of on day for adults and kids it will be incredible and not to be missed."

You can buy tickets via the Kews Charity FC Facebook page here.Earlier this month The Kews Charity FC team took on Kinsley Boys FC and raised a whopping £407 for the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds.

Darren said: "Kinsley Boys ran out 2-1 winners in a tight match which was a gripping game and played in a well manner.