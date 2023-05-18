Rob 40, who was pushed around the course in a wheelchair, also joked fans would be “jealous” that Kevin had planted a kiss on him.

Rob was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) four years ago following a 16-year playing career with Leeds Rhinos and numerous appearances for England.

The new marathon - christened the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon - attracted over 12,000 competitors and raised over £825,000 for charities.

Rob is full of praise for his wife’s efforts.(SWNS)

And staggeringly, Rob's wife Lindsey has so far raised over £86,000 alone after participating in the first edition of the event.

Speaking after the race, Rob said he would complete the tough route again in a “heartbeat” if he was given the chance.

He told BBC Look North: “It really took it out of me but I would do it again in a heartbeat," he said.

"It was a great day and to be carried over the final few yards [by Kev] was incredible. And how many people will be jealous of a smacker on the cheek?

"It just shows you the love and care we have, and I assure you I have the same for him."

Rob also praised his wife’s efforts after she beat her fundraising target by £7,777.

He said: "Of course my wife smashed it, I knew she would because she is the most determined girl I have ever met.

"The money keeps going up and I'm so glad she's getting the attention she deserves. I'm one proud husband and I love her so much."

The marathon - the first in the city for 20 years – started and finish at Leeds Rhinos' Headingley Stadium, where Rob's on-field heroics made him a fan favourite.

It was inspired by Rob's former teammate Kevin's herculean efforts to raise millions for charity.

Kevin, now defence coach at England rugby union, has completed feats including running seven marathons in seven days in December 2020.

Last November, he ran a gruelling 101 miles in 24 hours, setting off from his club's Welford Road and finishing at Headingley Stadium.

