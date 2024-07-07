A private funeral for Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow has been held at Pontefract Crematorium as thousands of fans lined the streets across the town to pay their last respects as the cotege drove past.

Father-of-three Rob, who will be remembered as one of the greatest players in Leeds Rhinos history, passed away last month at the age of 41, after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019.

Today, loved ones said a final farewell to Rob - a rugby champion whose inner strength in the face of extraordinary hurdles has inspired so many.

Family and friends attended Rob’s funeral at Pontefract Crematorium, with the date chosen specifically for a very special reason – July 7 also marks Rob Burrow Day - the annual celebration held by Leeds Rhinos since 2021 in honour of the iconic scrum half, who wore a number 7 shirt throughout his career.

The service was for invited guests only, however, members of the public lined the route during Rob's final journey.

