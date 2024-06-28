Rob Burrow's final journey announced with funeral at Pontefract Crematorium - here's how you can pay your respects

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Rhinos and the Burrow family have confirmed plans for the funeral of Rob Burrow CBE.

The private funeral will take place on Sunday, July 7, the day each year that the club annually celebrates Rob Burrow Day because of the iconic number 7 shirt worn by Rob during his illustrious Rugby League career.

The service will be for invited guests only with a limited capacity at Pontefract Crematorium for the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Rob’s final journey has been published and members of the public are invited to stand on the road side to pay their respects to Rob and the Burrow family as the funeral cortège makes its way to the service.

The private funeral will take place on Sunday 7th July, the day each year that the club annually celebrates Rob Burrow Day because of the iconic number 7 shirt worn by Rob during his illustrious Rugby League career.

Members of the public are asked to be in position from 1pm on the day. The cortege will travel along the A656 (Park Road) passing the Xscape leisure complex on their right as it travels towards the M62 junction.

The cars will continue along the A639 towards Pontefract passing Pontefract Racecourse before turning onto Park Lane (B6134) near Pontefract Tanshelf train station.

The cortege will follow along Ackton Lane into Ackton before turning left onto Sewerbridge Lane and Common Side Lane (B6133) heading towards Featherstone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the War Horse sculpture the cars will turn left, slowing for a moment at Featherstone Lions ARLFC’s ground on Wakefield Road (A645).

Rob’s final journey has been published and members of the public are invited to stand on the road side to pay their respects to Rob and the Burrow family as the funeral cortège makes its way to the service.

The cortege will slow again as it passes through Featherstone and near to where Rob played his junior rugby.

The cars will continue along Pontefract Lane towards the crematorium however we would ask members of the public to leave this part of the journey so the Burrow family can have a few moments to themselves before arriving at the crematorium for the service.

Entry to the crematorium and service will be for invited guests only and the purpose of publishing the route is to give the public the chance to pay their respects before allowing Rob’s family and friends to grieve his loss in private, we hope everyone can respect these wishes.

There will be no live streaming of the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds City Council and the Lord Mayor of Leeds will host an invite only civic reception in honour of Rob on Friday, July 12 at 11am. This event will be live streamed with links published nearer the time.

The family have politely asked that members of the public do not send flowers, if people want to make a donation they can do so using the following links:

If you would like to support Rob’s family directly, you can do so here https://www.gofundme.com/f/leeds-players-association-supporting-rob-burrow