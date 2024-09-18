Rob Burrow’s final podcast series: 'I really hope people enjoy listening to it and remember what a great guy Rob was'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rugby league star Rob Burrow's widow Lindsey hopes fans will 'remember what a great guy he is' when they hear his final podcast, available next week.

Five new episodes of the award-winning “Rob Burrow Seven Meets” celebrating the life and legacy of the late rugby league star and will be available on BBC Sounds.

Recorded before his death from Motor Neurone Disease, the charismatic player continues his cheeky and irreverent conversations, asking seven questions to different sporting stars.

Rob’s guests include recently retired Lioness Steph Houghton and her husband, former footballer Stephen Darby, who has Motor Neurone Disease.

Also, on the guestlist are boxer and now coach Ricky Hatton, cricketer Stuart Broad and Rob’s rugby league buddy and MND fundraiser Kevin Sinfield.

The conversation between the pair reveals the depth of their friendship and a mutual love of playing pranks.

The new series, which is produced by BBC Local, will be available on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Leeds from Thursday, September 26.

This is a special date for the Burrow family, as it marks what would have been Rob’s 42nd birthday.

Prior to the new series dropping there is a special one-off episode available from today (Wednesday).

In this episode celebrities from series one, such as Wayne Rooney, Jonny Wilkinson and Dame Kelly Holmes, turn the tables on Rob by asking him a question.

As ever, during the recordings Rob’s wife Lindsey was by her husband’s side..

She said: “Rob had so much enjoyment recording the podcast. He would want people to hear the episodes and the fun and the laughter, that was what Rob was about.

"He never felt sorry for himself. He just got on with life and I think he'd be proud to have this series out, I really hope people enjoy listening to it and remember what a great guy Rob was.”

Earlier this year, “Rob Burrow Seven Meets” was one of the big winners at the Audio and Radio Industry Awards (The Arias), winning two gold awards - for Best New Podcast and The Creative Innovation Award. It also won two silvers for Best New Presenter and The Impact Award.

Rob launched his BBC Radio Leeds podcast Seven last year, which showcases inspirational stories from sporting greats.

When collecting his gold awards, Rob said: “Best New Podcast! What a result. The last big trophy I lifted was at the Super League Final in 2017. This one isn’t as big, but it certainly is as special.”

Chris Burns, Controller of Audio Commissioning said: “Rob was a unique talent and incredibly well-loved. He approached his illness with bravery and humour and that shines through every episode of the podcast. I am proud that we were able to work with him and his wife Lindsey on such a special project.”

Rob Burrow Seven Meets…Celebs Ask The Questions is available now on BBC Sounds

Rob Burrow Seven Meets, the new series is available from Thursday, September 26 on BBC Sounds.