Rodillian Singers to celebrate 60 glorious years of singing together with diamond concert at Wakefield Cathedral

The Rodillian Singers will be celebrating 60 glorious years of singing together as an award-winning female voice choir by performing their Diamond Anniversary Concert in the beautiful acoustics of Wakefield Cathedral.

The concert, on Saturday, July 6, from 7pm to 9.30pm, will bring an evening of harmonious music, showcasing songs from a varied repertoire which includes show tunes, songs from the 60s and some of their favourites both old and new.

Rebecca Whitlam is the choir’s Musical Director who is also an accomplished soloist and a member of the smaller group of choir singers, Quintessential, who will also perform on the night. The choir also has pianist in Emma Sey.

The Rodillian Singers’ guests for the evening are Rothwell Temperance Band, who are Leeds’ highest ranked brass band. With a band entirely comprising volunteers, they have cemented themselves as one of the finest ensembles in the competitive county of Yorkshire as a whole.

The current band, formed in the 1980s, under the guidance of Musical Director, David Roberts, has ascended through the ranks to eventually compete in the championship section, earning numerous prestigious accolades along the way.

They have remained a championship section band for over 25 years and have a consistent presence among the top 20 brass bands in the world.

The band were delighted to win the Grand Shield for the third time in 2022.

Tickets are £15 per person with under 16s free. Tickets can be obtained from any choir/band member or by contacting [email protected]