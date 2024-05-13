Romans return! Castleford to be transformed back in time to celebrate Roman Festival 2024

The Roman Festival returns to Castleford on June 1.

Castleford will be transformed back in time to celebrate its heritage when its popular Roman Festival returns next month.

Visitors can discover the history beneath the streets of Castleford and take part in non-stop family friendly activities on Saturday, June 1 from 10am-4pm.

Castleford Roman Festival is a part of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024, an inclusive year-long celebration of Wakefield district and an invitation to enjoy 366 days of culture, creativity and connection for everyone, everywhere.

This year’s event promises plenty of Roman-themed entertainment and activities, street food, roman trails and a roman-themed market.

Returning for 2024, the festival will feature a bespoke street theatre performance exploring Roman life in Castleford.

With three performances throughout the day, families will enjoy this highly interactive performance before getting a chance to meet the characters after the show.

Unleash your creativity at the craft workshop and build a life-sized mosaic Roman Soldier.

Make your way to the Archaeological Dig where budding archaeologists can hunt for treasures whilst learning more about archaeology and the tools used.

For those interested in learning more about the town’s Roman heritage, join the on-site centurion for a guided tour around the key historical points of Castleford.

Free face painting will be available in Carlton Lanes and visitors can head to the indoor market for craft activities.

Don’t forget to visit the Library and Museum who will be welcoming a host of activities for families including crafts, jewellery making and the opportunity to handle a real object from the Roman era.

As the festival draws to a close, why not sit back and hear from author Jacquie Rogers in Castleford Library as she discusses her latest Quintus Valerius Roman Britain mysteries. Her latest novel, The Loyal Centurion, opens in Lagentium – the Roman name for Castleford.