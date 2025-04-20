Romans return! Castleford to be transformed back in time to celebrate Roman Festival 2025
Castleford will be transformed back in time to celebrate its heritage when its popular Roman Festival returns next month.
Visitors can discover the history beneath the streets of Castleford and take part in non-stop family friendly activities on May 31, 2025.
This year, the popular event will give history buffs and archaeologists – of all ages – the chance to explore the town’s Roman heritage.
There will be a Roman-themed market, thrilling street shows, a hunt for treasure at the archaeological dig, guided tours around Roman Castleford, demonstrations, plenty of street food and crafts.
All the fun will be found around the Town Centre Precinct from 10am-4pm.
