Rooftop garden to open in The Ridings shopping centre

A new rooftop garden will open in the city centre this weekend.

Though not the nightclub many will remember, the garden, which opens on Saturday, June 1, will offer 15 mini allotment plots to residents who do not have their own garden.

Situated on the roof of The Ridings Shopping Centre, the mini plots will be available to anyone who lives or works in the city centre.

Andy Austerfield, of Incredible Edible Wakefield, who have helped to organise the project, said: “We create community gardens all over, we have about eight so far and they’re all really well attended.

“This is the first one obviously that we’ve done on a roof. “They’ve already built a lot of the raised beds.”

Edible gardening clubs will also be held at the site on Tuesday mornings, with advice and tips for those who wish to utilise the service.

It is hoped that sites such as these will help to encourage gardening and promote the benefits of growing food at home, as well as helping to reduce the carbon footprint of the centre.

It is part of the shopping centre’s Cuppa Club partnership with Age UK.

In a post to Facebook, Incredible Edible Wakefield said: “Anyone living or working in the city centre will be able to rent a mini plot and/or attend weekly edible gardening clubs.

“Sessions start Tuesday 4th June and mini plots are available now!”

Incredible Edible Wakefield describes itself as a social enterprise and aims to educate people across the district about the benefits of growing their own food.

Previous projects by the group have included Edible Gardening Clubs and Community Gardens across the district.

In 2014, White Rose Shopping Centre caused a buzz when they invited a beekeeper to keep 50,000 bees on the roof of the building.

For further details, contact Andy Austerfield on 07971 098510.