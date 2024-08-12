Rotary club of Ossett santas grants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Do you run a local club or organisation that could do with a boost in funds? Does your sports club desperately need new kit or equipment? Have you heard about the Grants scheme run by the Rotary Club of Ossett? If not, read on.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rotary Club of Ossett raises funds each year from its Santa Sleigh, which parades along the streets of Ossett and Gawthorpe in December, delighting hundreds of children and adults alike.

Every penny of the money we collect is donated back to organisations within the local community through our Santa’s Grants Scheme

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year a total of £4,000 was distributed to successful applicants including Numerous local Junior Sports Clubs; Ossett Youth Theatre; Ossett in Bloom, Rangers to name but a few. This year we have a fund of £5000 to give away.

Every year Santa visits the streets of Ossett and Gawthorpe and all the money we collect goes back into the community

Previous year’s recipients have included organisations such as The Salvation Army, Local Stroke Club, Brownies etc.

If you would like to apply for a Santa’s Grant ranging from £100 - £500 email us on the address below

The Rotary Club of Ossett meets at Dimple Well Lodge on Tuesdays at 12.15pm and the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month at 17.30. If you want to know more about Rotary or to get involved in what we do then drop us an email on [email protected]

Santa will be visiting the streets of Ossett & Gawthorpe again from December 13-20 this year