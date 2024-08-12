Rotary club of Ossett santas grants
The Rotary Club of Ossett raises funds each year from its Santa Sleigh, which parades along the streets of Ossett and Gawthorpe in December, delighting hundreds of children and adults alike.
Every penny of the money we collect is donated back to organisations within the local community through our Santa’s Grants Scheme
Last year a total of £4,000 was distributed to successful applicants including Numerous local Junior Sports Clubs; Ossett Youth Theatre; Ossett in Bloom, Rangers to name but a few. This year we have a fund of £5000 to give away.
Previous year’s recipients have included organisations such as The Salvation Army, Local Stroke Club, Brownies etc.
If you would like to apply for a Santa’s Grant ranging from £100 - £500 email us on the address below
The Rotary Club of Ossett meets at Dimple Well Lodge on Tuesdays at 12.15pm and the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month at 17.30. If you want to know more about Rotary or to get involved in what we do then drop us an email on [email protected]
Santa will be visiting the streets of Ossett & Gawthorpe again from December 13-20 this year
