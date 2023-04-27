Tracy Morgan, founder of the Normanton School Uniform Exchange, is one of 500 outstanding volunteers to be chosen as the nation’s Coronation Champions in conjunction with Royal Voluntary Service..

The Coronation Champions Awards invited people across the UK to nominate their local volunteering heroes who are going the extra mile.

Over 5,000 nominations were made for individuals, aged from 14 up to 103-years-old, across eight award categories; supporting older people; supporting young people and children; crisis and welfare; community; sports, culture, and heritage; health and care; sustainability and the environment; and animal welfare.

Tracy Morgan, founded the Normanton School Uniform Exchange in 2020 and has since helped over 2,000 families in the local area.

Tracy Morgan impressed judges with her dedication to providing free, good quality second hand school uniform to her local community.

Since the Exchange was set up in October 2020, it has given out over 10,000 items of free school uniform helping more than 2,000 families in the local area, not only saving families money but also helping the environment by reducing textile waste and encouraging people to reuse rather than buy new.

Tracy said: “It’s a huge honour to be named a Coronation Champion. When I set up the exchange in 2020, I had no idea it would take off as it has, it is hard work but the satisfaction I get from knowing that I am helping families in my local community makes it all worthwhile.”

With the support of Her Majesty The Queen Consort, a passionate advocate of volunteering and President of Royal Voluntary Service, the Coronation Champions Awards were launched to recognise exceptional volunteers from across the country at this momentous point in history.

Across the UK, 500 champions dazzled the judging panel with the impact of their work, their inspirational stories and unwavering commitment to volunteering.

All coronation champions, including Tracy, have been invited to attend one of the official coronation celebrations, such as the Windsor Castle Coronation Concert or a garden party.