RSPCA figures reveal shocking number of animal beatings in West Yorkshire during summer

The RSPCA are encouraging people in the region to support their Summer Cruelty Appeal following a vast increase in animal abuse.

Animal beatings are sadly on the rise with one report of animal abuse made every 15 minutes the call line is open – according to new figures released by the RSPCA.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity is highlighting these stark figures as part of its Summer Cruelty Campaign – and appealing to local people in the region to support the cause.

In West Yorkshire, there has been a huge 101% rise in reports of beatings during the summer months from 2020 to 2024 (92 vs 185) and 719 reports in total meaning the county has the third highest figures in England and Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England and Wales, there has been a 105% rise in reports of beatings in summer over the last four years (1,613 for July/August 2020 to 3,304 in July/August 2024) with four beatings reported every hour or one every 15 minutes the call line is open.

Year on year the number of beating reports has risen by 10% and the charity is braced for this to continue to climb this summer.

Ian Briggs, Head of the Special Operations Unit at the RSPCA, said: “These are really distressing and stark figures.

"One report of an animal being beaten every half an hour is a horrible thought, but sadly this is the reality in summer when our cruelty line receives a beating report every 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It isn’t clear why there has been such a dramatic increase in abuse against animals, but what is clear is that animals are suffering at the hands of people on a much bigger scale than many people realise.

“This is why our Summer Cruelty Campaign is so important to highlight that for thousands of animals, summer is a season of pain and suffering when cruelty peaks. As the RSPCA braces to help tackle animal cruelty, we need your help now more than ever to continue to rescue animals in desperate need of care.”

In June, July and August last year the RSPCA took over 34,000 cruelty calls to their emergency line, compared to 25,000 the year before – up by a third.

On average it took 374 reports of cruelty against animals every single day during this period or one call every two minutes the line was open.

To support the RSPCA’s Summer Cruelty Appeal, visit: rspca.org.uk/endcruelty