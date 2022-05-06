RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield hosting online auction for two tickets worth £170 for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Fancy winning two tickets to the Chelsea Flower Show?

The Leeds, Wakefield & District Branch are running an auction until Sunday, May 8 for two tickets, worth £170, to the show on Saturday, May 28, thanks to a last minute donation.

The renowned annual event brings today nature lovers from around the globe as they meander through the awe inspiring floral displays and gardens.

This year the RHS will debut their ‘All About Plants’ garden category which aims to spotlight the power of plants, and the positive impact they can have on our mental wellbeing, community and industry.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair of tickets up for grabs are worth over £170, and the higher your bid the more money is fundraised for dogs, cats and small animals waiting to be rehomed at the local RSPCA branch.

The staff there dedicate their time and finances to these animals 365 days a year to give these animals the love and rehabilitation they need and deserve, no matter their circumstances prior to arriving at the branch.

Auctions are one of the many fundraising events the charity undertake to raise money for the branch, and you can find more about rescues up for adoption and upcoming events here.