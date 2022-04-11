Rubik's Cube competition heading to Wakefield - here's how to take part

The best-selling puzzle, invented in 1974 by Hungarian professor Ernő Rubik, has been sold over 350 million times worldwide and has maintained its popularity throughout the years via online forums and competitions.

The competition, hosted by the UK Cube Association, will see 180 competitors go head-to-head as they solve puzzles such as the pyraminx (a pyramid-shaped puzzle), a larger ‘7x7x7’ cube, and the original ‘3x3x3’ cube.

James Molloy, President of the UK Cube Association, is confident that anyone can learn how to solve the seemingly impossible puzzle in a matter of days.

Chris Mills is the current UK Rubik’s Cube national record holder with a time of 5.00 seconds and an average of 6.76 seconds.

He said: “The Rubik’s Cube can be solved using simple steps found online or by using a mobile app, and with a bit of practice you’ll be solving it in just one minute in no time.

“Anybody can learn to solve the Rubik’s Cube, and we’re excited to welcome people of all ages to our family-friendly competition in Wakefield next month.”

Each competitor performs five solves per round, with an average being taken from their times to calculate their ranking in the competition.

He said: “Competitions are a great social event and I’m really looking forward to seeing my friends again.

“I definitely get a bit nervous before starting my solves, but hope that all of the practice pays off. Good luck everyone!”

Wakefield Spring Open 2022 is taking place from May 7-8 at the Lightwaves Leisure and Community Centre.

Competitors must register before attending (£25), and limited spaces are available.