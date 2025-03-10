Rugby league community comes together to support Castleford mum, Katie Synnott

Fundraisers collected donations at the game.

The rugby league community have shown their unwavering support to Castleford mum Katie Synnott after her world shattering diagnosis.

As Castleford Tigers took on The Salford Red Devils on Friday at Wheldon Road fans from both sides dug deep into their pockets to raise £3,600 to help Katie and her family.

In late January, Katie, 41, was told she had glioblastoma - an aggressive and fast-growing type of cancer.

Since then, a GoFundMe page, set up by Katie’s sister Lucy Sinfield, has since raised almost £100,000 to help with treatment not available on the NHS, which costs £200,000.

On Friday, fundraisers collected donations around the stadium, which will go towards treatment, giving Katie the best chance.

Pontefract, Castleford, Knottingley and Altofts MP Yvette Cooper was also at the game and spoke with Katie and Ryan.

Ms Cooper said: “There was huge support at the Jungle on Friday for Katie, Ryan and their family.

"They’re showing such strength and courage.

Katie, Ryan and their children thanked people for all their support at the Castleford Tigers game on Friday.

"Everyone in the community wishes them and their children all our love and good wishes as they tackle this awful disease.”

In an update, Lucy said Katie has recovered well from a craniotomy and debulking last month, was discharged one day after her surgery and was back to doing the school run.

"The follow-up appointment was bittersweet as the neurologist managed to remove most of the tumour and reassured us the tumour was sent to be frozen in pathology, which will provide immunotherapy, where the tumour is used to create a personalised vaccine to fight your cancer.

"As we had reached the first installment needed for DVax immunotherapy (£75k for the induction phase) we commenced communication with northwest biotherapeutics who advised they had no luck with Leeds hospital to obtain the tumour.

MP Yvette Cooper spoke with Katie and Ryan and expressed her support.

"Several stressful days later, the oncologist confirmed the tumour was stored in paraffin, which deems it unusable.

"A huge blow to our plans to get Katie this immunotherapy – the only immunotherapy that can treat glioblastoma - in the UK.”

Lucy said it means the next alternative is treatment in Germany, where Katie can receive other forms of immunotherapy, hyperthermy and tailored supplements.

"This comes with even more costs, in excess of £200k but we will know more once we receive our consultation in the near future.” Due to the generous donations so far, Katie has also had Sativex (nabiximols) prescribed, the first cannabis-based medicine to be licensed in the UK.

"This is currently being trialled over several NHS sites to prolong the life of those diagnosed with glioblastoma, a trial Katie did not qualify for.

"This also comes with high costs each month but I strongly believe this will also prolong Katie’s life.”

Katie’s tumour is Stage 4 glioblastoma, a type of aggressive tumour that is embedded within brain tissue and can’t be fully removed.

" The job now is to try and prevent it growing back,” Katie said.

"Radiotherapy and chemotherapy will do this for a short time only and we have to rely on alternative treatment, such as the immunotherapy, cannabis and supplements to prolong her life.

"We speak to many people affected by this disease, it is a devastating time for Katie and our family and we truly believe the right action now will give her the best chance possible and we are overwhelmed by your support, every donation, raffle, fundraiser and share. Thank you.”