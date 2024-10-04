Rugby stars including Danny Cipriani, Keith Senior and Danny McGuire heading to Headingley for unique cross-code rugby clash in Rob Burrow's memory
The game, which will be a hybrid of Rugby League and Rugby Union rules, was an idea that Rob and former Leicester and Gloucester Rugby Union player Ed Slater were developing before Burrow passed away in June this year, aged just 41.
The distinctive name for the match, The 745 Game, comes from the numbers worn by Rob (7) and Ed (4) along with Scottish Rugby Union legend Doddie Weir (5).
The match itself, which will kick off at 3pm, will see former stars of both codes come together for the ground breaking clash, which is hoped could become an annual event to support MND communities across the country.
The 745 Game was born out of a heartfelt WhatsApp conversation between Rob and Ed, two friends facing the same battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) almost a year ago.
In tribute to Rob, Ed has continued to develop the idea and now a date has been set in the calendar
All funds raised from The 745 Game will be split three ways, directly supporting the MND community.
Those set to play in the 13-a-side game include former England Rugby Union internationals Danny Cipriani, Billy Twelvetrees, Matt Banahan, Jordan Crane, Tom Youngs and Tom Wood up against England Rugby League internationals like Keith Senior, Adrian Morley, Luke Gale, Paul McShane, Ryan Bailey, Danny McGuire and Gareth Ellis.
Ed, who was diagnosed with MND in 2022, said: “It is brilliant that we are able to put the game on and I know all the former players I have spoken to are looking forward to putting their boots back on to support the MND community.
"It was nearly a year ago that Rob and I were talking about putting this match on and he was really excited about seeing it happen. It feels really fitting that the game will be at AMT Headingley because of how special that stadium was for Rob.
"I think I have got a pretty strong Rugby Union team lined up and I know what the boys are like once they step onto the pitch, that competitive streak will kick in and I am expected a great contest as well as brilliant occasion.”
Former Leeds Rhinos and Great Britain Rugby League star Keith Senior added: “We have seen so many special moments in recent years surrounding Rob and I think this will be right up there.
"I have played in a few cross code challenges but this hybrid game will be something unique. When you look down the list of names in both squads, they are both packed with internationals.
"I always get asked about how I thought I would have got on playing Rugby Union so there will be a few reputations on the line in this one so I think it will be one not to miss. It is great that we can come together and complete Rob’s vision for this game.” Tickets start from just £20 for adults and from £5 for juniors with discounts available for group bookings and are now available at tickets.therhinos.co.uk or by calling 0371 423 1315.
