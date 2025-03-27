Run the Pontefract 10K for The Prince of Wales Hospice
As the official charity partner of the event, the hospice is encouraging runners of all abilities to take on the challenge while raising vital funds to support local patients and their families.
Taking place on Sunday, May 18, the Pontefract 10k is a fantastic opportunity for people of all abilities to get active and support a local cause. By signing up and fundraising for The Prince of Wales Hospice, participants will help provide specialist care to people with a life-limiting illness in the local community.
The run will take place from 9am to 2pm at Pontefract Park.
Adrian Greenwood, Fundraising Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “We are thrilled to once again be the chosen charity partners for this exhilarating experience.
"The Pontefract 10k is a great way to challenge yourself while making a real impact on the lives of our patients.
"Every pound raised helps us to continue to provide expert care and support to those who need it most.”
Runners, who join the hospice team, will receive free registration, a free hospice running vest and tailored fundraising support every step of the way.
Sign up by 11.59pm on Sunday, April 13 to be part of the hospice team by visiting www.pwh.org.uk/events/pontefract-10k-2025
The event does have an minimum age restriction of 15 plus (on the day of the event).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.