Safe Space welfare units will be open tonight in Wakefield and Pontefract to help support vulnerable people
West Yorkshire Police say that with England playing Denmark in the next stage of the European Football Championships, their Safe Space welfare units will be open between 4pm and midnight for those who are feeling vulnerable whilst out in Wakefield city centre and Pontefract town centre.
The hub is run by Wakefield Council and local police officers and will be accessible to anyone feeling vulnerable and in need of a place to go if struggling or in need of support.
The Wakefield Safe Space can be found on Westgate, at the top of Market Street, next to many of the city’s most popular pubs and bars.
In Pontefract, it is situated on Bridge Street.