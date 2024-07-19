Safety warning as housing development next to railway station approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A councillor has called for road safety fears to be addressed before a new housing development is built in South Elmsall.

Keepmoat has been granted permission but build 112 homes across fields next to the town’s railway station.

The scheme includes demolishing two houses on High Street and felling a tree to build an access road to the site.

The developer’s proposals include a range of two, three and four-bedroom houses plus two apartment blocks.

Michelle Collins, councillor for South Elmsall and South Kirkby, called for road safety issues to be addressed before 112 homes are built next to South Elmsall railway station.

Michelle Collins, councillor for South Elmsall and South Kirkby, told a meeting of traffic safety problems close to the site.

She said: “High Street already struggles.

“As a pedestrian, crossing this already congested road is incredibly dangerous.

“Any development must incorporate improvement to pedestrian infrastructure, ensuring safe crossing points and traffic calming measures are in place.

“There is one pedestrian crossing right at the bottom of the hill but nothing further up.

“To cross here you are literally taking your life into your own hands at certain times of the days.

“Cars and HGVs thunder down. Adding additional properties will only make this worse.”

Coun Collins said more homes in the area would increase pressure on demand for GP appointments and school places.

She added: “It is important to note that, while I am not objecting to the application as a whole, this development should not proceed at any cost.

“Before any building takes place, the issues of traffic congestion, pedestrian safety, parking and access to local services must be resolved.

“Ensuring that these concerns are addressed, we will help create a development that is sustainable, safe and beneficial to all members of the community.”

The site has been designated for housing in the council’s new Local Plan.

Josh Brear, for Keepmoat, said the development would provide homes for families and young professionals looking to get on the housing ladder.

He added: “We have placed a strong emphasis on quality design and sustainability.

“This development can assist the existing South Elmsall community.

“We consider that the development of 112 homes addresses the community’s needs.”

The council received 27 objections to the application.

Other concerns were raised over the loss of green space and a possible increase in noise and air pollution from the development.

Planning officers said the scheme complied with local and nation planning policies and would “result in a high standard of housing environment.”

The council’s planning committee approved the application, with an additional condition that parking for people living in cottages close to the site be improved.