Marcello, owner of Room 97 creative salons in Trinity Walk, Wakefield and The Springs in Leeds, raised more than £1,000 for the local charity.

Despite being afraid of heights, the four time North Western Hairdresser of the Year winner abseiled down Wakefield Cathedral last Saturday.

Marcello joined other abseillers in the challenge to tackle the 247 foot Cathedral spire, which is the highest spire in the whole of Yorkshire.

“Wakefield Hospice is an important charity we have supported for many years, but this is by far the scariest thing I have done.

Abseiling down the side seemed to take forever, and when I got back onto the ground, I was relieved but proud that I had managed to do it!”

Marcello raised over £1000 for Wakefield Hospice.

