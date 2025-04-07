Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

When six-year-old Esther Nowacki saw how much litter was blighting the streets in Sandal, she didn’t think twice about jumping into action.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Esther was so fed up with the amount of litter building up, she told her mum, Jude, she wanted to clean it up to help the environment.

She also wanted to take on the challenge as part of her 23 Sandal Methodist Beavers challenge badge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, Esther wrote to her local councillor Natalie Walton who arranged the litter picking equipment and contacted the We Wombles group, who work towards a cleaner community, along with other councillors to take part in a community litter pick on Saturday.

People turned out to help with Esther's litter pick on Saturday.

Esther designed her own poster, which was displayed in the library and her Beavers group along with the newsletter at Sandal Castle Primary School.

Proud mum Jude said: "It was lovely to be joined by some of her school friends and the wider community.

"We collected 16 bags of litter while the sun shined."

The litter pickers, who were joined by Coun Walton, along with Coun Stuart Heptinstall, covered Woodcock Street, Welbeck Street and Manygates Lane by Castle Grove Park and the carpark opposite Sandal Library before enjoying homemade cakes and buns at the library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ready to clean up!

"It was a lovely community event and we're so grateful for everyone's support - we're planning on making it a regular thing”” Jude said.

Coun Walton said: "It was just wonderful to receive an email from one of our young residents asking for help to run a litter pick in her area.

"As a council, we loan kits to help groups so that bit was easy for us!

"It's so important for us as councillors to support the enthusiasm of the next generation who want to make a difference in the place they live and it was lovely to see how many friends came out to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Esther and mum Jude.

"It's the next generation who will make a difference to climate change and this event shows that young people are interested."

When six-year-old Esther Nowacki saw how much litter was blighting the streets in Sandal, she didn’t think twice about jumping into action.