The Sandal Singers will hold its Singing in Summertime concert at Sandal Methodist Church on Monday, July 17 at 7pm.

The gig follows the joint performance with the Horbury Singers at Dewsbury Minister In May, where the choirs raised money for the British Red Cross Ukrainian Appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tthe event will feature an arrangement of popular songs and solo performances by Ruth Strydom and the duo, Two For Joy.

Several members of the Sandal Singers.

A spokesperson for the choir said: “This is another unmissable concert from the Sandal Singers.

"Rehearsals are going well and we have a lovely variety of music to showcase. It's also going to be the very first performance of the amazing duo, Two for Joy.

“In the past we have raised funds for several local charities and we will continue to do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, the people of Ukraine do need support especially following the devastating flood and the constant bombings.”