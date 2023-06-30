News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Sandal Singers set to hold summer concert in aid of Ukraine appeal

A choir in Wakefield is set to hold a summer concert in aid of the DEC Ukrainian Appeal.
By Shawna Healey
Published 30th Jun 2023, 04:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 14:29 BST

The Sandal Singers will hold its Singing in Summertime concert at Sandal Methodist Church on Monday, July 17 at 7pm.

The gig follows the joint performance with the Horbury Singers at Dewsbury Minister In May, where the choirs raised money for the British Red Cross Ukrainian Appeal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tthe event will feature an arrangement of popular songs and solo performances by Ruth Strydom and the duo, Two For Joy.

Several members of the Sandal Singers.Several members of the Sandal Singers.
Several members of the Sandal Singers.
Most Popular

A spokesperson for the choir said: “This is another unmissable concert from the Sandal Singers.

"Rehearsals are going well and we have a lovely variety of music to showcase. It's also going to be the very first performance of the amazing duo, Two for Joy.

“In the past we have raised funds for several local charities and we will continue to do that.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"However, the people of Ukraine do need support especially following the devastating flood and the constant bombings.”

Entry costs £8 for adults and is free for children. Tickets can be purchased on the door.

Read More
Pontefract street named in memory of fallen soldier, Rifleman Luke Farmer
Related topics:UkraineWakefield