Saving lives: Heart screening session held in memory of Jonathan Leigh

Jonathan Leigh was just 20 years old when he suddenly passed away in 2005 due to an undiagnosed heart condition.

The former King’s High School and Pontefract New College student was a keen sportsman and played for many local football teams including Ackworth United, Pontefract St Joseph’s AFC, Wakefield District Juniors, Pontefract Collieries FC and had just signed for Winterton Rangers when he died.

Since then his family have been raising money for the Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) and Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), which has a Jonathan Leigh Memorial Fund, for which the family held a screening day in Pontefract last week in a bid to try and detect and prevent heart problems in young people.

Over the weekend, 212 people aged between 14 and 35 received a free cardiac screening carried out the CRYs specialist medical team.

The screenings help detect hidden heart conditions that can otherwise go unidentified.

The cost of each screening would normally be around £50, however, the event was fully funded by the Jonathan Leigh Memorial Fund.

The event welcomed friends, family, and members of the local community (and some not so local) to The King’s School.

The main purpose of the event was to raise awareness and carry out screenings to help prevent sudden cardiac deaths.

But thanks to people’s generosity, the family also raised an amazing £895 through donations and a raffle.

Jonathan’s sister Nicola Storr said: “We truly appreciate all the support from friends and family, the love for Jonny, the kind messages and every bit of encouragement.

"Thank you.”

CRY supports families following a sudden cardiac death, offering bereavement support.

It also raises awareness though campaigns and fundraising events and provides world leading research into the cause and prevention of Young Sudden Cardiac Death as well as treatment for those at risk.

CRY says it wants all young people to have the opportunity to have heart screening as one in 300 people tested will have a potentially life threatening heart condition which will benefit from lifestyle advice, treatment and sometimes corrective surgery.

To learn more about Cardiac Risk in the Young or to book a future screening visit www.testmyheart.org.uk