Scarecrow Festival and family fun day heading to South Hiendley

The event will be help on Saturday, June 4 from noon to 4pm at Jenny's Field on Main Street.

The community event will offer free children's rides and games, provided by Exodus, and a children's Queen's portrait painting competition in three age catagories - under six, six to 10 and over 11s.

Maps for the scarecrow trail will be available on the day, which visitors will be able to follow and spot the scarecrows dotted around various locations.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the amazing scarecrows at last year's event.