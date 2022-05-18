Scarecrow Festival and family fun day heading to South Hiendley

South Hiendley will be hosting its scarecrow festival next month promising fun for all the family.

By Leanne Clarke
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 10:53 am
Updated Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 10:55 am

The event will be help on Saturday, June 4 from noon to 4pm at Jenny's Field on Main Street.

The community event will offer free children's rides and games, provided by Exodus, and a children's Queen's portrait painting competition in three age catagories - under six, six to 10 and over 11s.

Maps for the scarecrow trail will be available on the day, which visitors will be able to follow and spot the scarecrows dotted around various locations.

Some of the amazing scarecrows at last year's event.

And this year, there'll be cash rewards for the best with £75, £50 and £25 up for grabs.

