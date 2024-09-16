Scarecrows invade for Walton’s 8th annual Scarecrow Festival - including Taylor Swift and cruising with Jane McDonald

Taylor Swift, Captain Jack Sparrow, Cbeebies Bluey and Wakefield’s very own Jane McDonald made an appearance!

It was, of course, Walton’s 8th annual Scarecrow Festival and the streets were lined with some very clever creations.

Meeting at the village hall to collect their map, visitors followed the trail to spot some fantastic scarecrows scattered across the village before enjoying a cuppa and a slice of cake.

There was also a tombola stall and raffles and all proceeds from the weekend will be used to help fun Walton’s Christmas trees and light switch on in December.

Take a look at just some of the scarecrows on display!

Walton Scarecrow Festival Creative designs by residents of Walton.

Walton Scarecrow Festival A cup of tea and a slice of cake for Worzel and Aunt Sally.