Walton's 8th Scarecrow FestivalWalton's 8th Scarecrow Festival
Walton's 8th Scarecrow Festival

Scarecrows invade for Walton’s 8th annual Scarecrow Festival - including Taylor Swift and cruising with Jane McDonald

By Leanne Clarke
Published 16th Sep 2024, 14:00 GMT
If you were in Walton at the weekend you may have spotted a few familiar faces!

Taylor Swift, Captain Jack Sparrow, Cbeebies Bluey and Wakefield’s very own Jane McDonald made an appearance!

It was, of course, Walton’s 8th annual Scarecrow Festival and the streets were lined with some very clever creations.

Meeting at the village hall to collect their map, visitors followed the trail to spot some fantastic scarecrows scattered across the village before enjoying a cuppa and a slice of cake.

There was also a tombola stall and raffles and all proceeds from the weekend will be used to help fun Walton’s Christmas trees and light switch on in December.

Take a look at just some of the scarecrows on display!

Creative designs by residents of Walton.

1. Walton Scarecrow Festival

Creative designs by residents of Walton. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Under the sea.

2. Walton Scarecrow Festival

Under the sea. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
A cup of tea and a slice of cake for Worzel and Aunt Sally.

3. Walton Scarecrow Festival

A cup of tea and a slice of cake for Worzel and Aunt Sally. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Stanlock Holmes on the case.

4. Walton Scarecrow Festival

Stanlock Holmes on the case. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Taylor SwiftJane McDonaldWakefield
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice