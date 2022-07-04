Rosie was among ten kids who got their designs brought to life.

The virtual world has been launched to celebrate the one month countdown to this year's blockbuster summer sporting and entertainment event, The Hundred, which kicks off on August 3.

Rosie’s design included epic disco lights around the edge of the stadium that were included in the final build for kids across the world to explore.

Released a month before The Hundred kicks off in real life the virtual stadium world is now open for everyone to explore and interact with.

To get inspiration to design this stadium, Minecraft-loving kids across the country were invited to take part in The Hundred’s ‘Every Block Counts’ competition, tasked with drawing, painting, sketching or building their ultimate cricket stadium experience, with no limits on what it could contain.

The aspiring young Minecrafters’ entries were imaginative, and the winning designs included a see-through wicket with changing rooms views, a rollercoaster, a rainbow arch, a sea creature moat flowing around the pitch’s boundary and a rooftop nature garden.

The shortlisted winners impressed a judging panel, including Birmingham Phoenix women’s team superstar and gaming aficionado Issy Wong, Minecraft wiz and Founder of BlockWorks, James Delaney.

Issy Wong, said: “It’s been fantastic to see the levels of creativity from this competition.

“We’ve seen submissions beyond our wildest expectations and the final build truly is a blockbuster cricket stadium. It’s been incredible to be part of this initiative; another first for The Hundred as it continues to push the limits in sport and entertainment.”

The Hundred is back and ready for its second year after smashing records in 2021. With family-friendly blockbuster entertainment and fast-paced cricket action in equal measure, fans are set for another memorable summer.