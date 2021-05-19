Search is on to find £10K Health Lottery winning ticket holder in Pontefract

The ticket was bought from WH Smith in Pontefract Hospital, on December 16 2020 - and the lucky winner onlt has until June 14 2021 to claim the prize before it expires.

With the winning numbers announced in December, The Health Lottery was hopeful the prize could have made Christmas a whole lot merrier for the lucky winner.

Unfortunately, the prize remains unclaimed and The Health Lottery is urging players who purchased a ticket from Pontefract Hospital before Christmas last year to check them before it’s too late –it could be an NHS hero who has won the staggering sum of money.

Numbers drawn were 38, 28, 14, 34, 4 and bonus ball 32.

Numbers matched were 4, 14, 28, 34 and the bonus ball 32.

Martin Ellice, Health Lottery Managing Director, said: “We’re on the hunt for the lucky winner of our £10,000 jackpot – it’s a huge sum of money and we’d love to find the winner.

“With the ticket having been purchased at Pontefract Hospital, it’s possible that the winner could be an NHS hero who has been on the frontline tackling the Covid pandemic for well over a year.

"At The Health Lottery, we can’t think of anyone who would be a more worthy winner than an NHS hero, hence why we are redoubling our efforts to find them.

“We value every one of our players. By playing The Health Lottery, you are making a huge difference.

"Over the past 10 years, your support has raised over £10.5million for local good causes meaning 321 local community projects have been funded in the Yorkshire and Humber area.

“So, if you think that could be you the NHS hero who has won our £10,000 jackpot, we’d love to hear from you. Please check any tickets you have purchased and share this with friends and family. You never know, they could be the lucky winner!”