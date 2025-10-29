Search on for missing pit banner to celebrate life of historic miners leader

Heritage campaigners have begun a search to find the banner from a former West Yorkshire mine thought to have been missing for over 40 years.

Castleford Civic Society wants to recover the standard used by pit workers at the old Glasshoughton Colliery as part of an event to celebrate the life of popular union leader Herbert Smith.

Smith was secretary of the Miners’ Federation of Great Britain at the time of the 1926 General Strike and led negotiations with the then Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin.

He was born in Kippax and in 1862 and began working at Glasshoughton pit when he was just ten years old before becoming a union activist.

Glasshoughton Colliery closed in 1986 after 116 years. The site was later re-developed to build the Junction 32 shopping outlet. Image: Wakefield Libraries.

Kathryn Stainburn, the society’s heritage lead, said plans were in place to re-dedicate Smith’s grave in Healdfield Road Cemetery, Castleford, to mark the centenary of the strike in May next year.

She said: “Herbert rose from very humble beginnings as an orphan in the Great Preston Workhouse and started work at Glasshoughton pit in 1872.

“It would be fantastic if we could locate the banner and have it on display at the re-dedication.”

The Glasshoughton ‘Wheel of Light’ is dedicated to the thousands of people who worked at Glasshoughton Colliery and Coke Works, including many who died due to accident and illness.

The site was later redeveloped as a retail and leisure complex which includes Xscape Yorkshire and Junction 32 shopping outlet.

Dave Scott, who worked at the mine from 1977 until its closure, said his last memory of seeing the banner was during the march back to work following the miners’ strike of 1984-85.

He said: “I’ve tried over the years to locate it but without success.

“Hopefully someone knows where it is and they will get in touch so we can see it again – it could be in someone’s attic.”

Glasshoughton Colliery pictured in 1977. Image: Wakefield Library

Smith was known as the “grand old man” of British mineworkers and known to hundreds of Yorkshire miners as “Our Herb.”

He died in 1938 at his desk in the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) offices in Barnsley and was buried in Castleford.

At the time of his funeral, crowds thronged Healdfield Road and a brass band played as his cortège approached the cemetery.

Chris Kitchen, NUM general secretary, and Denise Jeffery, leader of Wakefield Council, have also backed the campaign to find the missing banner.

Dave Scott, former miner at Glasshoughton Colliery, Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery and Chris Kitchen, general secretary of the NUM, pictured at Herbert Smith's grave in Castleford Cemetery. Image: Castleford Civic Society.

Mr Kitchen said: “The banner is an important part of the story of Herbert Smith.

“We’d like to locate where it is so we at least know where it is for occasions like this.

“We’ve had former miners saying they would like to have it at their funeral so it would be helpful to know where it is’.

Coun Jeffery, who represents Castleford and Glasshoughton ward, said: “The banner is a significant piece of the town’s heritage and it would be brilliant if it could be located in time for next May.”

Smith’s grave also forms part of a heritage trail which explores the unique history of Healdfield Road Cemetery,

The trail features the graves of 17 people at the burial ground, which dates back to 1857.