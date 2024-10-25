Search to find loved ones of three people from Wakefield who have passed away
Wakefield Coroner’s officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of three people who have passed away.
Henry Garratt, aged 95, from The Hollies Care Home, Eastmoor Road, Wakefield, sadly died on Friday, October 11.
Michael Thompson, aged 57, of Doncaster Road, Knottingley, passed away on Wednesday, October 16.
Steven David Roberts, aged 62, of Carr House, George Street, Wakefield, died on Friday October 18.
Coroners’ are keen to hear from anyone who knows Mr Garratt, Mr Thompson or Mr Roberts’ relatives and how they might be reached.
Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.