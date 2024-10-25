Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield Coroner’s officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of three people who have passed away.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Henry Garratt, aged 95, from The Hollies Care Home, Eastmoor Road, Wakefield, sadly died on Friday, October 11.

Michael Thompson, aged 57, of Doncaster Road, Knottingley, passed away on Wednesday, October 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven David Roberts, aged 62, of Carr House, George Street, Wakefield, died on Friday October 18.

Coroner’s officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of the following people.

Coroners’ are keen to hear from anyone who knows Mr Garratt, Mr Thompson or Mr Roberts’ relatives and how they might be reached.

Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.