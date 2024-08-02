Search to loved ones of Pontefract man after his tragic death aged only 43

Coroner’s officers are looking for the family of a Pontefract man who has died aged just 43.

Phillip Grist, from Stanley Street in Pontefract, died on Saturday.

Wakefield coroner’s officers are appealing for help to find Mr Grist’s loved ones so that they can let them know what has happened.

They are keen to hear from anyone who knows Mr Grist’s relatives and how they might be reached.

Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.