Search to loved ones of Wakefield man after his tragic death aged only 48

Coroner’s officers are looking for the family of a Wakefield man who has died aged just 48.

Shaun De Lisle last known address of Bowman Street, Wakefield, sadly died on Sunday, October 13.

Wakefield coroner’s officers are appealing for help to find Mr De Lisle’s loved ones so that they can let them know what has happened.

They are keen to hear from anyone who knows Mr De Lisle’s relatives and how they might be reached.

Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.