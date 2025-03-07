Second Labour councillor disciplined over Wakefield budget row

A second Labour councillor has been suspended for defying the party whip and voting against Wakefield Council’s budget proposals.

Stan Bates refused to support the Labour-run authority’s financial plans at a meeting on Monday (March 3).

The budget for the 2025/26 financial year includes cutting around 270 jobs in a bid to make £29m of savings.

It also includes a maximum 4.99% council tax rise as part of efforts to plug a £39.9m budget gap during the next financial year.

Labour councillors Jakob Williamson (Hemsworth) and Stan Bates (South Elmsall and South Kirkby) voted against their party's budget proposals at a meeting on March 3.

The council is legally obliged to set a balanced budget and previously warned that it faces an £88m funding shortfall over the next five years.

Coun Bates told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “In our poorest wards, such as Hemsworth, South Kirkby and South Elmsall we have the highest youth unemployment, lower incomes, poorer health and life expectancy.

“This budget won’t help or touch any of that. Another year of continuing meat slicer cuts to local services will make it harder for our most deprived families.

“It is a fact of public life and politics that poor people depend more on public services.

“Unfortunately, based on what I have seen and heard this year, next year we will be back again hearing about further efficiency savings and voluntary redundancies and our services will be reduced.”

Coun Bates said he was given an indefinite suspension, to be reviewed after six months, two weeks before the meeting over comments he made on social media in opposition to the budget proposals.

A recommendation has been made that Coun Williamson receives the same punishment ahead of a Labour group meeting to be held on Monday (March 10).

Coun Williamson publicly criticised the party both locally and nationally in the council chamber, describing the budget as a “litany of broken promises.”

Coun Bates said: “We are not rebels. We just wanted to speak freely. You used to be be able to do that before Starmer.

“But now they choose to take the disciplinary route if anyone speaks out.

“I’m willing to accept the consequences. If everyone just continues to toe the party we will get hammered at the next elections.

“My first priority is to the people I represent, not Labour Party diktats.

“Yes, we need to set a legal budget. But we need a much more political budget that prioritises policies, plans and actions that are aligned with our values and principles of standing up for the people who need our help the most.

“At the moment it looks like we are just acting like technocrats and setting a budget that the officers have given us.

“We can and must do better than this. That is why I couldn’t support this budget.”

Council leader Denise Jeffery told the budget meeting: “We’re acutely aware that it’s a difficult time for people across our district.

“The Tory party has left an economy struggling for growth following years of high inflation and cost of living pressures, public services right across the country close to collapse, and a financial black hole at the heart of government.

“It’s going to take time to recover from the wreckage the Tories have left.”

“We are taking the long-term decisions which will give our district a brighter future.

Labour has been approached for comment.