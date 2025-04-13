Security staff loss concerns raised over cuts at Wakefield council headquarters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Concerns have been raised over a possible loss of security staff at Wakefield Council’s headquarters building.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A meeting heard claims that proposals were in place to reduce the number of security officers at the Wakefield One building in a bid to save money.

The building, on Burton Street, accommodates the city’s library, offices, hundreds of council staff and is a one-stop shop for council services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month, the council approved a budget for the 2025/26 financial year which included cutting around 270 local authority jobs as part of efforts to make savings of £29m.

Wakefield One, Wakefield Council's headquarters building.

Details of the concerns were raised in a written question from Jakob Williamson, councillor for Hemsworth, to Les Shaw, the council’s cabinet member for resources and property.

Coun Williamson said: “The cabinet’s budget proposals, which were passed on March 3, promised to protect ‘front-line services’.

“However, the security team based at Wakefield One is at risk of being reduced from three security officers to two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On numerous occasions, this team have prevented suicides, saved lives by performing first aid, protected the public and council staff from violent and aggressive behaviour, and put their own personal safety and well-being at risk from threats of knife and gun crime.

“Clearly, this security team provides a vital front-line service which ensures the safe operation of Wakefield One.

“Reducing the number of security officers would pose an unacceptable risk to the public, council staff, and the security officers themselves due to lone working.

“Why is the council cutting the number of roles in this team?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to the question at a full council meeting, Coun Shaw said the council’s facilities management team was “going through an organisational change”.

He said: “A new structure and job description are currently proposed.

“The consultation is currently running and therefore it wouldn’t be appropriate for me to comment at this time, not to sway any opinion for any individuals completing the consultation.

“All employees who are part of this organisational change have been fully briefed and are fully aware of the communication channels open to them to provide comments and ask questions on the proposed structure and job descriptions”.