See Wakefield's Sandal Castle as it would have looked in 16th century

An Elizabethan survey drawing of 1565 of Sandal Castle

Artist Wayne Reynolds who is a committee member of the Friends of Sandal Castle has painted a ghost image overlaying the ruins on one of the Castle Cafe’s windows.

The work was based on an Elizabethan survey drawing of 1565, drone views of the monument and computer reconstructions.

Chairman of the Friends of Sandal Castle Dr Keith Souter said: " It was suggested that the friends should consider trying to have an informational silhouette at Sandal Castle,

Wayne Reynolds' silhouette of Sandal Castle which overlays the ruins

"This could be a large metal silhouette or a large Perspex board with a silhouette on it, so that when looked through it could overlie the ruins and give the impression of what the castle would have looked like.

"We thought that would be prohibitively expensive, and would require Historic England permission.

It was suggested to Paul and Lucy Kitching at the Castle Cafe that instead, perhaps we could have a silhouette painted on one of the windows of the cafe.

"Paul and Lucy were happy with the idea and so we discussed it with the council officers in charge of the two castles (who would want historical accuracy) and with Pam Judkin, the chair of Wakefield Historical Society."