On the attack: Rachael Allen and Madeleine France.

Blossom Training and Development, started by Rachael Allen and Madeleine France, was named the Rising Star of the Year for Yorkshire, having found a niche market for females wanting to learn to protect themselves.

Madeline said: “When we started six months ago, our aim was to share our unique self defence training with 40 students a month.

“To date we have taught over 500 women and girls in addition to a small number of very brave men.