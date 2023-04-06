Selfless schoolboy Alfie donates more than 100 Easter eggs to Pinderfields Children's Ward

After an unexpected stay in Pinderfields Hospital last month, Alfie Price, from Normanton, wanted to do something nice for his fellow patients, which is where his appeal began.

Mum, Nichola said: “Alfie has autism, but has also faced so many other challenges in his nine years.

"He was previously diagnosed with perthes' disease, which resulted in him needing to use a wheelchair for long distance, speech and language delay, stomach migraines and currently is getting support from physio for a separate condition with his legs."

Alfie managed to gather 150 Easter eggs and many other treats for the children at Pinderfields Hospital.

Alfie had routine minor surgery on March 9, which has resulted in further complications.

Nichola said: “Alfie had an unexpected 12-day stay in Pinderfields and during this time all he wanted was an Easter egg and to share with everyone.

"Once we were home, he wanted to give a little back to all the sick children in hospital at Easter, so, as he requested, we started an Easter egg appeal.

"We were only expecting to get about 10 Easter eggs to take into the ward but with the fantastic support of family, friends, local businesses and strangers, we have mange to raised a substantial amount to donate – and in just seven days!”

Alfie with Sarah and Jo on the ward.

Nichola visited the ward on Friday to hand over the stack of treats for children who will be on the ward this Easter.

She said: “I am so incredibly proud of Alfie.

"He is the most selfless, kind and caring little boy. Through his own personal issues he still thinks of others before himself.

"His courage and strength shines and brings so much hope and comfort.

Alfie put his own medical issues to help other children.

"It been a difficult time for Alfie and myself and we can't thank everyone enough for the love, support and dedication to Alfie care.

"All the nursing staff on the ward deserve so much praise for all they did for Alfie. My family, friends and other parents we made friends with on the ward were always there when we needed them, so thank you everyone.”