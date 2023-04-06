News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
1 hour ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
1 hour ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
1 hour ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK
1 hour ago UK set to be hotter than Monaco during Easter weekend
1 hour ago How is Tesco Clubcard changing? What to be aware of

Selfless schoolboy Alfie donates more than 100 Easter eggs to Pinderfields Children's Ward

A nine-year-old boy is putting a smile on the faces of poorly children this Easter by donating more than 100 chocolate eggs and goodies.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:42 BST- 2 min read

After an unexpected stay in Pinderfields Hospital last month, Alfie Price, from Normanton, wanted to do something nice for his fellow patients, which is where his appeal began.

Mum, Nichola said: “Alfie has autism, but has also faced so many other challenges in his nine years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He was previously diagnosed with perthes' disease, which resulted in him needing to use a wheelchair for long distance, speech and language delay, stomach migraines and currently is getting support from physio for a separate condition with his legs."

Alfie managed to gather 150 Easter eggs and many other treats for the children at Pinderfields Hospital.Alfie managed to gather 150 Easter eggs and many other treats for the children at Pinderfields Hospital.
Alfie managed to gather 150 Easter eggs and many other treats for the children at Pinderfields Hospital.
Most Popular

Alfie had routine minor surgery on March 9, which has resulted in further complications.

Nichola said: “Alfie had an unexpected 12-day stay in Pinderfields and during this time all he wanted was an Easter egg and to share with everyone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Once we were home, he wanted to give a little back to all the sick children in hospital at Easter, so, as he requested, we started an Easter egg appeal.

"We were only expecting to get about 10 Easter eggs to take into the ward but with the fantastic support of family, friends, local businesses and strangers, we have mange to raised a substantial amount to donate – and in just seven days!”

Alfie with Sarah and Jo on the ward.Alfie with Sarah and Jo on the ward.
Alfie with Sarah and Jo on the ward.

Nichola visited the ward on Friday to hand over the stack of treats for children who will be on the ward this Easter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “I am so incredibly proud of Alfie.

"He is the most selfless, kind and caring little boy. Through his own personal issues he still thinks of others before himself.

"His courage and strength shines and brings so much hope and comfort.

Alfie put his own medical issues to help other children.Alfie put his own medical issues to help other children.
Alfie put his own medical issues to help other children.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It been a difficult time for Alfie and myself and we can't thank everyone enough for the love, support and dedication to Alfie care.

"All the nursing staff on the ward deserve so much praise for all they did for Alfie. My family, friends and other parents we made friends with on the ward were always there when we needed them, so thank you everyone.”

Alfie and his very proud mum, Nichola.Alfie and his very proud mum, Nichola.
Alfie and his very proud mum, Nichola.
Normanton