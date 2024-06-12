Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s a sensational summer of events planned at Pontefract Castle with family favourites, live music, touring outdoor theatre and free family fun!

The summer starts with the Big Green Castle Fun Day, this Saturday, June 15, from 11am-3pm, a free event for families of all ages.

The event is themed around nature with craft activities, storytelling, seed planting, bug hunting, den building, and much more.

Bring a picnic, friends and family and listen to fantastic live music, discover how you can help protect nature around you and most of all have fun. Suitable for all the family and its free.

A varied and thrilling programme of events coming to Pontefract Castle this summer

Hot on its heels will be a big weekend of live music with not one but two outdoor concerts, with tickets selling fast.

On Saturday, June 29, the hugely popular Proms at the Castle event returns, with live music performed by the West Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra.

With popular classical pieces and a few surprises thrown in, it promises to be yet another sell-out show that can’t be missed. The event even finishes with a spectacular firework finale.

On Sunday, June 30, the newest event returns for its second year with Musicals at the Castle. With live West End singers, get ready for a sensational afternoon of your favourite musical medleys as they perform hits from films and theatre shows. Get dressed up and ready to dance and sing along for all the family to enjoy.

Not to be outdone, The Big Family Picnic takes place on Sunday, July 14 to accompany Pontefract Liquorice Festival. Free activities for all the family including games, arts and crafts, storytelling, kids disco and much more. Bring a picnic and settle down for free family fun at the castle.

Outdoor theatre also returns for the first time since the conservation works to the castle were completed. Not one, but two performances of popular Shakespeare plays brought to you by award-winning theatre groups Illyria and The Handlebards.

On Friday, July 26, a high-octane outdoor production of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream will be performed. Prepare to be whisked away into a world of magic, mischief, and moonlight in this gloriously funny play where love potions, fairies and star-crossed lovers collide.

And on Wednesday, August 28, The Handlebards present the tragedy Romeo and Juliet. One of Shakespeare’s most popular plays it tells the story of two young lovers from feuding families who fall in love in secret. Made popular by later films this is a passionate and gripping production performed outside at the castle.

Coun Michelle Collins, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “Were excited to bring such a varied and thrilling programme to Pontefract Castle as we celebrate Our Year across the district. With over 366 days of activities for everyone it’s a chance to experience culture on your own doorstep and try something new.”

Further information and tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/pontefract-castle.

Proms and Musicals tickets are also available from the Pontefract Castle gift shop, 10am-4pm Tuesday to Sunday.