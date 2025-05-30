'Serious' collision involving motorcycle leads to closure of South Elmsall road
A busy South Elmsall road has been closed following a road accident.
Dearne Road, and part of Barnsley Road, have been closed off following a collision between a motorcycle and a car earlier this afternoon.
Emergency services, including police and an air ambulance were called to the scene at 12.28pm this afternoon (May 30).
The motorcyclist is said by police to have suffered “serious injuries”, and has been taken to hospital by road ambulance.
