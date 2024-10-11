'Serious concerns' for the welfare of missing Wakefield man last seen at Pinderfields Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are urgently appealing for information about Leszek Kapla, who has been reported missing from Wakefield.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leszek, who is 65, was last seen at Pinderfields Hospital at around 4pm yesterday (Thursday) and is believed to have left there at around 4.30pm.

He is described as being about 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is from the Knottingley area and is believed to be wearing the clothing shown in the picture.

There are serious concerns for his welfare and officers are making enquiries to locate him.

If you can assist in locating him then please contact police on 999, quoting log 2000 of 10 October.