'Serious concerns' for the welfare of missing Wakefield man last seen at Pinderfields Hospital
Police are urgently appealing for information about Leszek Kapla, who has been reported missing from Wakefield.
Leszek, who is 65, was last seen at Pinderfields Hospital at around 4pm yesterday (Thursday) and is believed to have left there at around 4.30pm.
He is described as being about 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build.
He is from the Knottingley area and is believed to be wearing the clothing shown in the picture.
There are serious concerns for his welfare and officers are making enquiries to locate him.
If you can assist in locating him then please contact police on 999, quoting log 2000 of 10 October.