Severe weather warning: Keep your bin under control or it could cost you

The average domestic wheelie bin, when empty, weighs around 10kg (22lbs in the old money). A wheeled commercial bin weighs between 15-50kg (33-110 pounds).

This weekend's storms have caused many £1000s of pounds worth of damage to cars, garden fences and untold hours will be wasted collecting litter from streets and car parks.

And according to one waste and recycling company, if you’ve not made a reasonable effort to prevent your bins from getting loose, you might not be covered by insurance.

Waste collection company Divert.co.uk says rampaging bins can cause thousands of pounds of damage for which the householder or business owner from where it came could be held responsible.

What’s the damage?

Allowed to run free in gale-force winds gusting up to 50mph, the potential for damage is enormous.

Blown out into the street, even a domestic bin can cause thousands of pounds of damage to a car. Even a small dent could cost you between £50-£150, and that might not be covered by your insurance excess, so it’ll come straight out of your pocket.

And that’s if your insurance is valid because here’s the small print: Insurance companies – always looking to protect their bottom line – might not payout if you have not made a reasonable attempt to secure your bins.

So, should I tie down my bins?

Securing your wheelie bins on your domestic or commercial property protects you from any liability should they cause damage to other people’s property.

In most cases, you don’t need to do anything elaborate. For a domestic bin, a bungee cord securing the bin to a fence, downpipe or other fixture would be sufficient.

You can also buy a bracket handle that fixes your bin to the wall if you want a more elegant and secure solution.