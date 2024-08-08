Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to operate an air rifle shooting range next to houses and a public park have been dropped almost five years after being submitted to Wakefield Council.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Field Sports applied for permission to operate the shooting range on land off Denby Dale Road in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The five hectare greenbelt site is adjacent to Pugneys water sports centre, country park and nature reserve.

The range was opened in April 2018 but the operators were told by the local authority that it required planning permission.

The five hectare greenbelt site is adjacent to Pugneys water sports centre, country park and nature reserve.

A retrospective application was then submitted which received six objections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those against the facility cited possible safety risks to members of the public and wildlife.

Residents living in properties next to the site were also concerned about noise disturbance and loss of privacy.

Crigglestone Parish Council objected, saying: “The activity is within close proximity to residential homes, public rights of way and the public in general.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is not in keeping with the recreation activities held at the nearby Pugneys water park. The impact on the surrounding wildlife is a concern.”

One objector said: “I fail to see how such entertainment is compatible with the peaceful enjoyment of their properties by nearby residents, how the local farm livestock, pets and wildlife would not be considerably disturbed by the proposed activities, or how the very many visitors to the country park and the adjacent historic Sandal Castle could possibly continue to enjoy their regular walks around the pathways provided.”

Another resident opposed to the scheme said: “My property currently backs onto the proposed field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The noise can clearly be heard when I’m in my garden and the shooting clearly effects the wildlife as local birds react to the shooting.

“I didn’t buy a property near a nature reserve to have a shooting range developed.”

An environmental health officer said the site had the potential to “impact on health or quality of life” for local residents and called for an acoustic report to be completed before the application was decided upon.

West Yorkshire Police made no objections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application was withdrawn on Wednesday (August 7), according to the council’s planning portal.

The council announced in June last year that Pugneys was to become a “wildlife haven” following the development of woodland areas and wildflower meadows.

The park is already home to a nature reserve on one of its lakes and has held Green Flag status since 2020.