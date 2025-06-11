The film is co-written by actor and comedian Liam Tulley, who is from South Elmsall and rising comedy talent Amy Albright.

Comedy legend Melvyn Hayes has joined the cast of new comedy short film set in the world of domiciliary care.

Hayes will appear in the film ‘Doubles; which will be filmed on location in Wakefield later this year.

Best known for his unforgettable role as Gunner “Gloria” Beaumont in the classic BBC sitcom It Ain’t Half Hot Mum, Hayes has since appeared in a wide range of British comedies, including The Thin Blue Line, Not Going Out, and Benidorm.

In Doubles, he plays Stan, a recently widowed pensioner whose quiet grief is slowly unravelled.

Set over the course of a single shift, Doubles follows two care workers who are thrown together despite their wildly different personalities and approaches to life.

The film is co-written by actor and comedian Liam Tulley, who is from South Elmsall and rising comedy talent Amy Albright.

Liam said: “I’ve had the idea for a while but wasn’t sure if it worked, or if anyone else would really get it.

"Then Amy got involved and completely understood it straight away. She’s just naturally funny, with a great instinct for comedy and what works in a scene – at one point we ended up having a serious debate about whether cystitis or thrush is funnier!

"It sounds ridiculous, but it’s that kind of attention to detail she brings that I love.”

Liam is an actor, stand-up comedian and writer, whose material has been described as inventive and laden with unexpected twists.

With a laid-back style and dry wit, Liam has become a regular on the UK comedy circuit.