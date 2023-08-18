News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Simon Lightwood Wakefield MP supports ban on pet electronic shock collars

Labour MP for Wakefield, Simon Lightwood, has pledged his support for a ban on electronic shock collars, also known as e-collars, for dogs and cats.
By Shawna Healey
Published 18th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read

Mr Lightwood said that he has been inundated with emails and letters from constituents concerned about the use of e-collars and their effect on animal welfare.

The MP said that “we must drive up standards” for animal welfare including a ban on e-collars.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In 2014, the Government funded research on the use of e-collars for dogs and concluded that they had long-term detrimental effects on dogs’ welfare.

The ban will cover the use of e-collars on dogs and cats.The ban will cover the use of e-collars on dogs and cats.
The ban will cover the use of e-collars on dogs and cats.
Most Popular

Following this, a public consultation took place in 2018 on proposals from the Government to ban hand-held remote-controlled e-collars.

On April 27, 2023, the Government announced draft regulations which would ban the use of e-collars and introduce fines for those who breach these regulations.

These regulations have since been approved by the House of Lords and will next go through the House of Commons, a date for which has not yet been set.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Many animal welfare groups such as the Dogs Trust, Kennel Club and RSPCA have welcomed the move and argue that instead of e-collars, we should be promoting positive training methods.

Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood.Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood.
Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood.
Read More
Warburtons award Featherstone Rovers grant to deliver 'ready for school' scheme

Mr Lightwood has thanked those constituents who have contacted him about this issue and said that it shows “strong support here in Wakefield” for this ban.

He also paid tribute to the Kennel Club and others who have led this 10-year campaign.

He said: “I believe that animals deserve to live with dignity. This is incompatible with the continued use of e-collars which is why I support their ban.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I am pleased regulations have been brought forward to introduce a ban and fines for breaches and I look forward to following the developments of these regulations when they reach the House of Commons for debate.”

“In Wakefield we care about our four-legged friends. It’s clear there is a real strength of feeling locally for this ban. I am glad the Government is taking action.”

It is believed that this will spare half a million dogs from the painful devices which inflict pain for up to 11 seconds

In 2019, a study carried out by the University of Lincoln showed that electric shock collars compromised dog’s well-being, even when used by ‘professional’ e-collar trainers.

Related topics:WakefieldHouse of CommonsGovernmentLabourHouse of Lords