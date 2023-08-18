The “Families Matter” fund was created to directly support families and local communities.

The programme is a free of charge, six-week scheme designed to support families to develop the skills to help prepare their child for starting school.

The sessions will take place in the Foundry facility at The Millennium Stadium in Featherstone, starting on Thursday, September 14, from 10-11.30am, with the final session being held on Thursday, October 19.

The outcomes of the programme will be to have an improved understanding of ‘School readiness’, Ideas and resources to use at home to support child’s development and learning and the opportunity to meet other supportive families from the local community.

The sessions are an opportunity for families to develop skills to support their child’s learning and development through fun activities they can enjoy together.

Each week will have a different theme, starting with “On the Farm” for week one, where they will explore all things farm-related.

They will have farm animals to explore on the play trays, farm puzzles, farm crafts, farm songs and will finish with a story called “On the Farm” by Axel Scheffler.

Warburtons have awarded Featherstone Rovers Foundation with a £3000 grant to deliver a new ‘Family Foundations’ programme as part of their ‘Families Matter’ fund.

All attendees will receive a free gift to take home