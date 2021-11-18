Singing runs in the family for Wakefield Cathedral choir brothers

singing together: Brothers Rhys Powell (left) and Oliver Powell (right).

Seven-year old Oliver Powell is a member of Byrd Song,a choir group aimed at giving children aged six to eight a taste of choir-life.

Oliver, who goes to Badsworth Church of England J&I School, has always loved singing, and when the opportunity to join a newly formed ‘pre-choir’ came about it seemed like the perfect match.

Oliver’s brother Rhys, aged 11, joined the Cathedral Choir earlier this year too.

Oliver said: “I was a bit nervous at the start but I really enjoy it now, I’m still getting used to wearing my robe but I just really like to sing.”

Mum Emma Powell, who was a former church choir member herself, said: “I’m incredibly proud of both of my boys for stepping up to the challenge of singing at Wakefield Cathedral.

“It really is such a unique experience and one which I have seen Rhys flourish in over the past six months.

“When we first heard about an introductory choir being formed, Oliver didn’t need any persuasion that it was right for him and he has done so well over these first two months.”

Dr Ed Jones, director of music at Wakefield Cathedral added: “The world of the cathedral choir may seem like a foreign land to many children, however for those willing to have a go, to test the waters and to see whether it is right for them, they are met with some of the greatest rewards they could wish for.”

Spaces are still available for boys and girls to join ‘Byrd Song’ (school years 2-4, meeting Saturday mornings 9.30-10.30am) and the Cathedral Choir (school years 4-9), both of which are free to join with no costs associated with membership at all.