Sitlington solar farm: Public inquiry to begin over plan to install solar panels across 133 acres of countryside

A public inquiry is to get underway in Wakefield today over plans to build a major solar farm on greenbelt land.

Wakefield Council turned down proposals to install solar panels across 133 acres of land in Sitlington, which makes up the villages of Middlestown, Overton and Netherton, in April last year.

At the time, planning officers described the scheme as “inappropriate” and “harmful” to the rural setting.

A Planning Inspectorate hearing is due to begin at Wakefield Town Hall on Tuesday (March 25) after renewable energy firm Boom Power appealed the authority’s decision.

Protestors say the solar farm would turn areas of open country side in Wakefield and Kirklees into an "industrial landscape". Part of the proposed site looking towards Overton. Picture by Martin Hague.

The company said the scheme would contribute to the UK’s green energy targets.

More than 550 people objected to the original scheme, with 53 people in support.

The Save the Sitlington Countryside group was formed by residents when details of the project were revealed in 2022.

The group is part of UK Solar Alliance, a body of around 100 organisations opposed to large-scale solar developments on UK farmland.

Opponents claim it would turn one of the most picturesque areas of the city into an “industrial landscape”.

After the scheme was turned down last year, a spokesperson for the group said: “We need to stop the best and most versatile agricultural land being used for solar when developments like this can go on rooftops and not jeopardise UK food security.

“There is the potential for this decision to be appealed by the developer, however we will be prepared for this if and when the time comes.”

Boom Power was previously granted permission by Kirklees Council to build a solar farm nearby on 210 acres of land at Flockton.

Wakefield Council called for a full environmental impact assessment to be carried out before an application on its side of the local authority boundary was submitted.

It said there were concerns over the potential impact on wildlife habitats in ancient woodland which covers part of the site.

Part of the site is also a designated special area of conservation.

A planning officer’s report said the scheme would have “significant benefits” in helping to achieve renewable energy targets.

But the report recommended refusal, saying the plan was “inappropriate” for the greenbelt.

The document said: “The proposed development would give rise to significant impacts to the landscape, character and visual amenity of the site and surrounding area, which would not be satisfactorily mitigated or outweighed by the proposed benefits of the development.”

A planning statement submitted on behalf of Boom Power said: “The proposal would provide a clean, renewable and sustainable form of electricity and will also make a valuable contribution to the generation of electricity at a local level.

“The scheme would contribute to the region’s progress in meeting its renewable energy target and would also assist in meeting national targets for both energy supply and low carbon energy development.”

The inquiry is expected to last seven days.