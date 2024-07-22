Six people, including two children, killed in crash between Wakefield and Barnsley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Six people, including four adults and two children, have been killed in a crash between Wakefield and Barnsley yesterday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened on the A61 Barnsley Road between Staincross, Barnsley, and Newmillerdam, Wakefield.

Emergency services received reports of the incident which involved a Ford Focus car and a motorcycle at 3.54pm yesterday (Sunday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A motorcyclist and pillion passenger, a male and female, were confirmed dead at the scene.

The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened on the A61 Barnsley Road between Staincross, Barnsley, and Newmillerdam, Wakefield.

A man and woman, and two children, both girls, who were travelling in the car, were also confirmed dead at the scene.

The road was closed between Shaw Lane and Warren Lane as the investigation continued.

Superintendent Alan Travis of Wakefield District Police said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of six lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our thoughts go out to the families of those who have died who we are working with to provide support at this time.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage who has not already been in contact with police is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1157 of 21/7.