George Morris, 27, of Upton, will leap from a plane this month in a skydive to help The Forest School in Knaresborough.

The specialist college relies on donations to provide primary and secondary school SEND pupils with a communication and interaction-based education.

Weather permitting, George’s jump is scheduled for Saturday February 28 at Skydive Hibaldstow in Lincolnshire.

George Morris, pictured with his daughter Lilly, of Pontefract, will take from the sky to raise money for The Forest School in Knaresborough.

The dad-of-two said: “I’m doing this to raise funds for The Forest School in Knaresborough, on behalf of my partner, Lauren, whose twin sisters both attend the school.

"The school is fantastic and cannot do enough for its pupils.

"But the school is donation-run and has been struggling for funds, which is why I’ve decided to do the jump. I’m hoping we can raise around £500, or so.”

The North Yorkshire school supports children from three to 16-years-old with learning difficulties, physical and mental health disabilities, children with autism, visual and hearing impairment.

The school in Knaresborough provides a communication and interaction-based education to SEND pupils.

George’s partner, Lauren Herring, 23, added: “My twin 14-year-old sisters both attend the school and they’ve come on really well since starting there.

"They are quite shy but their confidence has grown massively and they’ve both come out of the shell. The Forest School has been such a benefit to them.”

The school is also holding a number of fundraisers throughout the year to help pay for a multi-use game area, additional play equipment, a new shelter for its woodland adventure area, bicycles and sound-absorbing panels for the school hall.