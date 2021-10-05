Sleep testers wanted in Wakefield - and you'll be paid £500

Fancy being paid £500 to sleep all day as a ‘Professional Sleeper’?

More than three million people in the UK work night shifts, however, getting enough shut eye can be a real challenge as on average shift workers lose one to four hours of sleep per night, often resulting in their overall physical and mental health being affected.

As part of ongoing product development research for its blackout blinds range, blinds company, 247 Blinds, is on a mission to help night workers achieve a better day's sleep, and is calling for five registered shift employees to apply for the ultimate dream job as a ‘Professional Sleeper’.

Jason Peterkin, director at 247 Blinds, said: “The last 10 years has seen a significant growth in the number of people working through the night. Whilst we’re happy to keep on manufacturing and selling blackout blinds to shift workers, we feel it’s important to understand more about the nuances of daytime sleep.

“By undertaking this important study, we can use real-life scenarios and data to enable us to develop the most effective products, whilst sharing our wider findings to help the British public overcome the challenge of daytime sleep.”

What does the job role entail?

The envious title of Professional Sleeper will see the selected candidates enrolled into a nationwide study to better understand the patterns and disturbances of night workers.

Five successful applicants, of varying ages and professions, will each receive £500 for taking part in the study. This will see them fitted with sleep monitoring equipment and partaking in a variety of changes to their usual routine, advised by a sleep specialist, such as; adjusting their sleeping temperature, light source, sound and diet.

Who can apply?

Shift work refers to any work schedule that falls outside the hours of 7am and 6pm and includes those who work evening, night and early mornings.

Common jobs involving shift work may include: Delivery drivers, police officers, healthcare workers, taxi drivers, security guards, manufacturing industry workers.

The team at 247 Blinds are looking for anyone who works shifts through the night and as a result, sleeps throughout the day - to help them test out various methods and find the ultimate sleep routine.

How to apply

In order to apply you must simply be a regular night shift worker and willing to trial different methods to allow 247 Blinds to measure the quality of your sleep - the ultimate ‘dreamy’ job!